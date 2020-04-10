Wam Microcap (ASX:WMI) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Wam Microcap Ltd (ASX:WMI) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.10 ($0.78) and last traded at A$1.09 ($0.77), 179,175 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.07 ($0.76).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$1.21 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Wam Microcap’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02.

WAM Microcap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of micro-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than $300 million.

