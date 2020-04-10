Wandisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Wandisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WANdisco plc involved in the development and provision of collaboration software. The Company offers active data replication which enables data editing to the cloud and on-premises data centers as well as provides data migration, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud solutions. It also offers cloud services, such as Amazon S3 active migrator, Google cloud active migrator, and Fusion hybrid cloud services as well as provides software maintenance services. WANdisco plc is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Wandisco stock remained flat at $$5.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.18 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.11. Wandisco has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

