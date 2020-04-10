Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Cut to $22.50

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $50.00 to $22.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
WBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Webster Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Webster Financial from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.67.
Shares of WBS traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.67. 769,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,592. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $55.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.68.
In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,754,000 after purchasing an additional 262,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,369,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
