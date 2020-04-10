Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Cut to $22.50

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $50.00 to $22.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Webster Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Webster Financial from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of WBS traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.67. 769,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,592. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $55.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,754,000 after purchasing an additional 262,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,369,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.