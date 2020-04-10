Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $14.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,677. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The company had revenue of $119.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.24%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 625.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 82,032 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

