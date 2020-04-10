Wells Fargo & Co Lowers DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DRH. ValuEngine lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. 4,412,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,986,743. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,931,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,283,000 after acquiring an additional 937,426 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,988,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,759,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,653,000 after acquiring an additional 115,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,696,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,741,000 after acquiring an additional 219,747 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after acquiring an additional 193,884 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

