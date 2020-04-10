Wells Fargo & Co Raises BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $31.00

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BJ. Nomura lifted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded BJs Wholesale Club to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.12. 3,224,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,450. BJs Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 19,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $519,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,113,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $422,493.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,178.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,581 shares of company stock worth $1,465,689 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,405,000 after purchasing an additional 252,565 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $3,968,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $1,965,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,589,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,213,000 after acquiring an additional 73,980 shares in the last quarter.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.