Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

WAL has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $66.00 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

WAL traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 and sold 43,805 shares worth $2,475,150. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

