Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Windstream Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:WINMQ)’s share price fell 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 289,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 524,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

