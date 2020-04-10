Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.77. 912,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,162. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.77. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.78. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

In other news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Wingstop by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.