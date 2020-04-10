Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $5.50 to $3.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wisdom Tree Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

WETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. 1,460,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,530. The firm has a market cap of $438.03 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 177,099 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $759,754.71. Also, insider Jeremy Schwartz purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 345,628 shares of company stock worth $1,425,344 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,552,000 after buying an additional 107,526 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

