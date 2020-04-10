Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Woori Financial Group Inc. provides commercial banking services. The Company offers deposit services, loan services, bill services, settlement services, credit card, international, online banking, and other related services. Woori Financial Group Inc. is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WF. ValuEngine lowered Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Woori Financial Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. 86,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,930. Woori Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 0.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

