Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. 1,728,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,153. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $124.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Workhorse Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

