WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.12. 3,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,588. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

