Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WMGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wright Medical Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.05.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Shares of WMGI stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. Wright Medical Group has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $465,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $310,610.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMGI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.