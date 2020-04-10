X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Stock Price Up 6%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) shares shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64, 20,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 13,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.