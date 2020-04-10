XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for XP’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that XP will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for XP.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XP. BTIG Research began coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of XP stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.57. 1,734,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,855. XP has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $43.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in XP during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,141,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in XP during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XP during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,342,000. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in XP during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,150,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in XP during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,331,000.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

