Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Harold D. Carter bought 4,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 10,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,375 shares of company stock worth $246,060 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 624.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 530,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.87%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

