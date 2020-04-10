Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. Clean Harbors posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.58. The stock had a trading volume of 445,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,832. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Robert Speights bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,461 shares of company stock valued at $99,969. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,877,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,007,000 after buying an additional 106,633 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 617,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,922,000 after buying an additional 31,834 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 577,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,499,000 after buying an additional 27,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,957,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

