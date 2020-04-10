Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Crown posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average of $69.82. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,111,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,842,000 after buying an additional 142,012 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Crown by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,767,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,083,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,704,000 after acquiring an additional 57,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Crown by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,448,000 after buying an additional 69,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

