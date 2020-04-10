Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $4.13 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $4.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $19.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $20.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on KSS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

In other news, Director Jonas Prising bought 17,938 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,449,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,685,000 after buying an additional 439,881 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $97,971,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.91. 16,578,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,573,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $75.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.704 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.14%. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.02%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

