Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $837.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) to report $837.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $833.54 million to $840.60 million. Southwest Gas posted sales of $833.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southwest Gas.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of SWX traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.21. 437,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,262. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.12. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $92.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 55.33%.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 2,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.69 per share, with a total value of $161,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,074.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond acquired 1,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.57 per share, with a total value of $105,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Southwest Gas by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Gas (SWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.