Zacks: Analysts Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.94. BorgWarner posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,082,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $394,017,000 after purchasing an additional 118,469 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,496,000 after buying an additional 221,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,031,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,594,000 after buying an additional 199,878 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,921,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,114,000 after buying an additional 467,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BorgWarner by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,675,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,460,000 after buying an additional 651,464 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.74. 4,216,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.