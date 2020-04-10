Zacks: Analysts Expect Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) to Announce $1.64 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) will announce $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.77. Southwest Gas reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southwest Gas.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond purchased 1,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.57 per share, with a total value of $105,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,270.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Hester purchased 2,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,080.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWX traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.21. The stock had a trading volume of 437,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,262. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $92.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.33%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

