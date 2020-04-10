Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.46. Avery Dennison reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on AVY. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.18.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison stock traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.03. The stock had a trading volume of 688,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $141.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

