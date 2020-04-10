Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.62. Hologic posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Hologic in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,091,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $55.25.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,715,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $716,070,000 after purchasing an additional 254,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hologic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,447,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,649,000 after acquiring an additional 240,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,777,000 after acquiring an additional 261,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $153,506,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

