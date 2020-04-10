Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.38. Johnson Controls International posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

NYSE:JCI traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. 7,988,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,043,794. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $612,207.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,065,217.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 65,031 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 397.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 101,625 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $166,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

