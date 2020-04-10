Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.04.

WST stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.93. 380,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,810. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $176.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 53.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,283,000 after purchasing an additional 46,649 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

