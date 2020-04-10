Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will announce $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.20. Brunswick posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $66.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.