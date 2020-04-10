Zacks: Brokerages Expect Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($0.94). Concert Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.93) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($1.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,257.75% and a negative return on equity of 62.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNCE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,790,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 332,585 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 216,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 130,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. 141,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,316. The stock has a market cap of $283.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

