Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect that Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). Inogen reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 141.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Inogen had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

INGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Inogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 343.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Inogen by 559.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

Shares of INGN traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.56. 225,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,630. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09. Inogen has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $95.59.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

