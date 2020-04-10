Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Wells Fargo & Co posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $4.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.30.

NYSE:WFC traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.20. 62,235,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,241,804. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 622.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 369,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 318,451 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 304,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

