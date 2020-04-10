Zacks: Brokerages Set $28.00 Target Price for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $28.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.59 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arrow Financial an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Arrow Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AROW traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.77. 39,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $409.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.71. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

