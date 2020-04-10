Zacks: Brokerages Set $38.00 Price Target for First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $38.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.64 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Financial an industry rank of 222 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other First Financial news, Director Gregory L. Gibson bought 7,500 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $235,650.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,150 shares of company stock worth $258,950. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in First Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 675,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 46,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.73. 63,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $451.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. First Financial has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

