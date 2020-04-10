Zacks Investment Research Lowers AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aflac Inc.’s strong performance by the U.S. segment, which is driven by continuous investment in its platform, distribution and customer experience, over the years, is impressive. The acquisition of Argus will provide a platform to build the company’s network dental and vision products and further strengthen its U.S segment. A solid balance sheet with disciplined capital management enables investment in business. The company has been increasing its dividend consistently for the past 37 years. Aflac Inc.’s shares have underperformed the industry in a year's time. However, its increasing expenses due to investment in digital initiatives to speed up sales, administration and other activities are weighing on its margins. Pressure on Japan business is another concern.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered AFLAC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America restated a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AFLAC from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

