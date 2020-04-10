Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.89.

NYSE AQUA traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.48. 1,354,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.91. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.64 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $251,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 39,916 shares of company stock valued at $792,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

