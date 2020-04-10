Zetacoin Price Tops $0.0006 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinEgg, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $95,700.94 and $4,861.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,896.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.16 or 0.03380850 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00752689 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013512 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000577 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,449,644 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinEgg, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

