Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $179.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZBH. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.30.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.36. 2,039,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.68 and a 200 day moving average of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.