Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $121.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZBH. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $153.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.30.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.36. 2,039,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,186. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

