Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $51.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Zions Bancorporation NA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

ZION opened at $31.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.