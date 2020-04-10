ZVCHAIN (ZVC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $99,790.00

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, ZVCHAIN has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One ZVCHAIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZVCHAIN has a market cap of $14.46 million and $99,790.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.88 or 0.02717091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201352 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About ZVCHAIN

ZVCHAIN launched on July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 518,621,027 coins and its circulating supply is 506,450,157 coins. The official message board for ZVCHAIN is medium.com/zvchain . ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZVCHAIN is www.zvchain.io

Buying and Selling ZVCHAIN

ZVCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZVCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZVCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

