$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) to post sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full year sales of $6.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,083,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,942,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,471,000 after buying an additional 446,736 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,742,000 after buying an additional 405,937 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 374,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,973,000 after buying an additional 283,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,837,000 after acquiring an additional 186,837 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PKG traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.46. 1,152,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,550. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

