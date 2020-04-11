$150,000.00 in Sales Expected for CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will announce $150,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the lowest is $40,000.00. CorMedix posted sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year sales of $3.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $6.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.04 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $33.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMD traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $3.57. 189,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,770. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

