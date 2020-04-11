$158.53 Million in Sales Expected for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce $158.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.70 million and the lowest is $157.00 million. South State reported sales of $155.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $980.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $969.30 million to $991.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.15 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSB. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other South State news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,840.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,724,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,933 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,170,000 after purchasing an additional 78,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSB stock traded up $7.30 on Friday, reaching $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 418,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,142. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.25. South State has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.78.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

