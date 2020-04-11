$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) will post sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the lowest is $2.87 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 17th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $11.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of STT traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.95. 2,773,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of State Street by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

