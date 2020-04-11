$3.14 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) to report sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.20 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $12.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $12.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DISH Network from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

In related news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $378,894.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,629.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $817,170. 53.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DISH traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $44.65.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

