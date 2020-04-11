$3.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to post $3.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $13.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $13.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

In other Kellogg news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,809,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,268,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 227.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $2,663,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 60.7% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 10.4% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

K stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.74. 2,618,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.86. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

