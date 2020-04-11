$309.34 Million in Sales Expected for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will post sales of $309.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Verisign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.16 million to $311.51 million. Verisign posted sales of $306.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisign will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verisign.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,817,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.07. 720,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,125. Verisign has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.92 and a 200 day moving average of $192.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.88.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

