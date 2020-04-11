$333.19 Million in Sales Expected for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) will report sales of $333.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $337.40 million and the lowest is $323.80 million. J2 Global reported sales of $299.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J2 Global.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

JCOM traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.69. The company had a trading volume of 379,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,884. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.45.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at $48,652,451.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 341.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,106,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,724,000 after buying an additional 91,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,678,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.