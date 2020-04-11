$4.74 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to announce sales of $4.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.21 billion and the lowest is $4.47 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $4.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $18.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.18 billion to $21.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.92 billion to $22.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on AN shares. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $40.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of AN stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.65. 2,372,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,825. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 44,574 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $2,038,369.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,033.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,424 shares of company stock worth $19,579,968. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,110,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after acquiring an additional 666,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $22,173,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 751,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 451,620 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 166,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 115,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $5,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

