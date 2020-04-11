9,947 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.13. 59,412,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,339,752. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $185.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

